US Ambassador to Moscow summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador after Sevastopol attack

US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry following Ukraine's missile attack on Sevastopol.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

"She was presented a demarche in connection with another bloody crime of the Kyiv regime that Washington arms and patronizes,” the ministry said.

In a conversation with the ambassador, Russian diplomats also said that the United States "actually became a party to the conflict as Washington supplies the Armed Forces of Ukraine with most modern weapons,” including ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched US-made ATACMS missiles on Sevastopol on June 23. Four people, including two children, were killed, 151 others were hurt.