US Ambassador to Moscow summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

World

US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry following Ukraine's missile attack on Sevastopol.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

"She was presented a demarche in connection with another bloody crime of the Kyiv regime that Washington arms and patronizes,” the ministry said.

In a conversation with the ambassador, Russian diplomats also said that the United States "actually became a party to the conflict as Washington supplies the Armed Forces of Ukraine with most modern weapons,” including ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched US-made ATACMS missiles on Sevastopol on June 23. Four people, including two children, were killed, 151 others were hurt.

