Russians may soon be able to buy Bolivian llama meat at grocery stores

Russian citizens may soon be able to purchase llama meat at grocery stores. Bolivia submitted a request for llama meat supplies to Russia, RIA Novosti reports.
Javier Suarez, the director of Bolivia's national service for phytosanitary control and food safety said that he held a meeting with the Russian delegation. Bolivian and Russian officials agreed to continue beef exports from Bolivia. The parties also agreed to consider exports of camelid meat from Bolivia, the official said.
Bolivian llama meat is high quality and low in cholesterol. The quantity of camelid animals in Bolivia is sufficient both for domestic and export markets. There are about 4 million camelids in the South American nation, including llamas and alpacas, the head of the phytosanitary service noted.
