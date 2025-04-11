Exorcism of a jinn from a resident of Dagestan captured on video

The exorcism of a jinn from a resident of Dagestan was captured on video. The footage of the ritual was published by Dagestan Blog/News Telegram channel.

In the video, a male voice commands an unknown incorporeal entity, in the name of the Almighty, to leave the body of the man. The man growls while crawling on the floor.

It is claimed that the footage shows a jinn exorcism ritual.

In Islamic belief, jinn are supernatural beings created by Allah from smokeless fire, as mentioned in the Quran. Unlike angels, jinn possess free will, allowing them to choose between good and evil. They live in a parallel world to humans, often invisible but capable of interacting with the physical world. Some jinn are benevolent and even embrace Islam, while others are malevolent and associated with mischief or harm.

Possession by jinn is a concept found in Islamic tradition, where it is believed that certain jinn can enter and influence the behavior, emotions, or health of a human. Symptoms often described include sudden changes in personality, unexplained physical ailments, or erratic behavior. Causes of possession are thought to include envy, revenge, or humans unknowingly disturbing or harming a jinn.

To treat jinn possession, Islamic exorcisms—known as ruqyah—are performed. These rituals involve reading specific verses from the Quran, invoking the name of Allah, and commanding the jinn to leave the body of the afflicted person. The practice is typically carried out by a trained religious healer or imam, and while widely accepted in many Muslim communities, it remains a topic of theological and cultural debate.

Details

Jinn (Arabic: جِنّ‎), also romanized as djinn or anglicized as genies, are invisible creatures in early pre-Islamic Arabia and later in Islamic culture and beliefs. Like humans, they are accountable for their deeds and can be either believers (Mu'minun) or unbelievers (kuffar), depending on whether they accept God's guidance. since jinn are neither innately evil nor innately good, Islam acknowledged spirits from other religions and could adapt them during its expansion. Jinn are not a strictly Islamic concept; they may represent several pagan beliefs integrated into Islam. Islam places jinn and humans on the same plane in relation to God, both being subject to God's judgement and an afterlife. The Quran condemns the pre-Islamic Arabian practice of worshipping or seeking protection from them.

