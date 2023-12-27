World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia gains access to largest reserves of rare metal, leaves Germany with nothing

World

The news that came from Bolivia was left without much attention, although it was worth paying attention to.

Russia gains access to largest reserves of rare metal, leaves Germany with nothing
Photo: Creative Commons by by fdecomite is licensed under by fdecomite is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Bolivia entered into a lithium production agreement with Russian company Uranium One Group. The deal is a significant achievement for Russia as it gives the country access to Bolivia's vast reserves of this rare metal, German broadcaster ZDF noted.

Bolivia is on the list of a few countries that have large lithium reserves. Lithium deposits in Bolivia are estimated at around 23 million tons.

Lithium is in high demand all over the world. The metal is in particular used for the production of batteries for electric vehicle. The demand for lithium is expected to grow several times by 2050.

Many countries already compete for the right to access large deposits of this valuable metal. Russia has succeeded in this struggle.

Germany is also showing interest in gaining access to lithium through its partners. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has long been trying to conclude contracts with South American countries, but the German authorities have nothing to boast of yet.

The implementation of the German-Bolivian joint venture project failed, ZDF said.

The German-Bolivian enterprise was set up in 2018. However, the enterprise went bankrupt due to the mistrust of the Bolivian authorities in Germany and German managers.

Russia increased its presence in Bolivia and thus cut Germany's access to Bolivian lithium deposits.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia needs to respond to UK for Ukraine's Crimea port attack

The attack on the port of Feodosia in Crimea was widely advertised as a victory in Ukraine. To distract public attention from a new mobilisation bill, Ukraine struck a Russian warship in Crimea

Ukraine's cannon fodder distracted by missile attack on Crimea port
Misbelief that may destroy Russia: 'They make us believe that we have already won'
The West wants to make Russians believe that they won the fight in Ukraine
Ukraine strikes major blow on Crimea port damaging Russian warship
Russian Defence Minister informs Putin about attack on Crimea
Ukraine's cannon fodder distracted by missile attack on Crimea port Lyuba Lulko Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset About Palestine: A short interview with Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo
USA vs Houthis in Red Sea: A storm in a glass
'$5 insanity' drug effects captured on video
Russia has prepared new powerful weapons to take advantage of NATO in Ukraine
Russia has prepared new powerful weapons to take advantage of NATO in Ukraine
Last materials
Russia gains access to largest reserves of rare metal, leaves Germany with nothing
Russian forces take control of Ukrainian stronghold with arsenal of Western weapons
Russia to send new NATO superior radar stations and howitzers to Ukraine
Effects of '$5 insanity' drug that causes Americans feel superhuman captured on video
Russian fencers put on wanted list for escaping to USA
Ukraine's cannon fodder distracted by missile attack on Crimea port
Bab el-Mandeb Strait crisis: US wants to conclude agreement with Iran
Misbelief that may destroy Russia: 'They make us believe that we have already won'
Russian Defence Minister informs Putin about attack on Crimea
Ukraine strikes Crimea port damaging large landing ship of the Russian Navy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X