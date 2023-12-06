World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

And so it starts: Germany turns its back on Ukraine

World

Germany is not an ally of Ukraine, nor is it obliged to intervene in the conflict within the framework of any alliance, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

And so it starts: Germany turns its back on Ukraine
Photo: Tsargrad Telegram channel

Germany ranks second in terms of the scale of assistance to Kyiv being "far ahead of others,” Pistorius said. Berlin is doing what it can do, and this is true for almost all other allies and partners, the German official told ZDF channel.

The minister answered a question of whether the current situation means that the united West was not able to "fight back.”

"First of all, we are not an ally of Ukraine. This means that we are not in a situation that binds us to intervene as part of the alliance," the German Defence Minister said.

The German defence industry unable to ensure timely supplies

The German defence industry can not ensure timely supplies of weapons in the required quantities, Pistorius also said.

The course of the conflict is difficult to predict, so one should rely primarily on the stability of supplies, despite any possible problems.

In mid-November, Pistorius admitted that Germany could not supply one million shells to Ukraine. European countries were working to increase the production of shells, he added.

In mid-November, Der Tagesspiegel reported that assistance packages to Kyiv were in jeopardy due to a hole of 60 billion euros that had appeared in the German budget for 2024.

Yet, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that Berlin would continue supporting Ukraine, despite budget problems. At the same time, he noted that the German authorities would do their best to maintain unity in Germany.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Der Spiegel: Putin is right, Russia is stronger now

Russian President Vladimir Putin was right when he said that Russia became stronger since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine

Der Spiegel: Unfortunately, Putin was right
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore
Zelensky has one week left to force US magical pot make more money
Saxo Bank prediction for 2024: Kennedy takes office as President, capitalism falls
Karine Jean-Pierre leaves when asked whether Joe Biden received payment from his son Hunter
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
Russia-Ukraine talks may take place in Hungary
Summary of BRICS+ Fashion Summit — Day 5
Summary of BRICS+ Fashion Summit — Day 5
Last materials
Summary of BRICS+ Fashion Summit — Day 5
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore
Saxo Bank's Outrageous Predictions for 2024: Kennedy Jr. as President, oil at $150
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dodges Biden corruption question and leaves
Der Spiegel: Unfortunately, Putin was right
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, high-ranking source says
Essequibo Indians ready to return to Venezuela from Guyana
USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko: 'We can lie to our people, but not forever'
Dmitry Medvedev praises Lloyd Austin for his honesty
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X