Putin on Henry Kissinger's death: He was an outstanding diplomat

World

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was an outstanding diplomat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin on Henry Kissinger's death: He was an outstanding diplomat
Photo: openverse.org by yevkusa is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

"An outstanding diplomat, a wise and far-sighted statesman, who enjoyed well-deserved authority throughout the world for many decades, has passed away,” Putin said in a telegram to Nancy Kissinger.

According to the Russian leader, the name of Henry Kissinger is inextricably linked with the pragmatic foreign policy line that made it possible to ease international tensions and reach most important Soviet-American agreements that contributed to the strengthening of global security.

Vladimir Putin also mentioned that he had personally met Henry Kissinger many times. The Russian leader also promised to preserve the fondest memory of him.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100. He passed away at his home in Connecticut.

