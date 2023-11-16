World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Commander of Russian ground forces holds meeting with 80 military attaches

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces, Army General Oleg Salyukov, held a meeting with 80 military attaches from 54 countries in Moscow and informed them about upcoming international events.

Photo: Photo by: Vadim Savitsky

"During the briefing, the commander-in-chief provided information about the state and prospects for the development of the Russian Ground Forces, the implementation of current and planned activities within the framework of international military cooperation,” the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Briefings with the participation of foreign military attaches are held once every two years, the department added.

Earlier, the head of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Forces of Russia, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said that the United States had curtailed some activities in the field of military biology due to statements from the Russian Defence Ministry. According to Kirillov, Moscow managed to convince governments of many countries of the essence of the Pentagon's real activities on their territory.

