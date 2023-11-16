Zelensky: We want peace, not a frozen conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the conflict with Russia should be finished, rather than frozen.

Photo: openverse.org by President Of Ukraine is licensed under CC0 1.0

Speaking to African journalists, Zelensky said that a frozen conflict would be like a stalemate crisis.

"It's the same as war, but without a possibility to respond to the enemy, without hope for the future, without hope for investment,” he said, noting that Ukraine has been living under such conditions since 2014.

"A frozen conflict is like a volcano that is sleeping but will definitely wake up. We understand this beast, it will still regain its strength and move on," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said that Kyiv can not afford "any stalemate situation.”