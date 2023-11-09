World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky wants Ukraine to keep on fighting in 2024

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would make new offensive attempts this and next year. The military have a plan and specific directions in which they are going to advance.

Zelensky wants Ukraine to keep on fighting in 2024
Photo: Openverse.org by President Of Ukraine is licensed under CC0 1.0

"We have a plan. We have very specific cities, very specific directions that we are moving towards," Zelensky said. 

The Ukrainian leader acknowledged the slow progress of the counteroffensive. He blamed the West for it having claimed that the number of weapons that the Western countries have transferred to Ukraine was insufficient.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
