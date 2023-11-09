Zelensky wants Ukraine to keep on fighting in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would make new offensive attempts this and next year. The military have a plan and specific directions in which they are going to advance.
"We have a plan. We have very specific cities, very specific directions that we are moving towards," Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian leader acknowledged the slow progress of the counteroffensive. He blamed the West for it having claimed that the number of weapons that the Western countries have transferred to Ukraine was insufficient.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The prospective stratospheric complex will be used to detect real-time targets on the battlefield and in the rear. It will also be able to designate targets for their subsequent destruction