World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US presidential candidates start speaking openly about the need to end Ukraine conflict

World

Vivek Ramaswamy, an American presidential candidate from the Republican Party, called on Washington to accept the transfer of several regions of Ukraine to Russia for a speedy resolution of the conflict.

US presidential candidates start speaking openly about the need to end Ukraine conflict
Photo: Pravda.Ru

According to Ramaswamy, USA's military assistance to Kyiv is creating stronger ties between Russia and China. It would be a correct move for the United States to ensure a deal that would quickly end the hostilities in Ukraine.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and political newcomer believes that Ukraine should not be admitted to NATO, the current demarcation lines should be frozen and the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine should be ceded to Russia.

He also argued that labelling Russian President Vladimir Putin as "bad" should not automatically imply that Ukraine is "good." The Ukrainian authorities banned eleven opposition parties and united media into one state structure. In addition, Kyiv threatened the United States not to hold elections this year should Washington refuse to increase funding for Ukraine.

"If you start calling everyone an enemy, and Russia is at the top of that list, then you are pushing them to act like enemies," Vivek Ramaswamy said adding that the United States should move toward a tripartite world order that would include the United States, Russia and China.

Earlier, Ramaswamy said that if he took office as President in 2024, he would not to let Ukraine into NATO. Russia would then cease military cooperation with China, pull nuclear weapons back from Kaliningrad and abandon its military presence in the Western Hemisphere, he believes.

Other presidential candidates also speak skeptically about US President Joe Biden's support for Ukraine. Donald Trump said that the US government should stop helping Ukraine until European countries spend more to support Kyiv. He also noted that assistance to Ukraine affects USA's combat readiness as the country reduced its own arms supplies.

Another US presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also spoke against Ukraine's NATO membership. According to DeSantis, Kyiv's membership in the bloc is not part of Washington's interests. Ukraine as a NATO member would only burden the US with more responsibilities. At the same time, DeSantis does not know what benefits Washington would have in return.

In his opinion, the United States should not give Ukraine carte blanche unless Kyiv uses opportunities to end the conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Iran warns USA: Response to attack will be beyond imagination

If the United States strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, Tehran's response will be "beyond all imagination,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami told reporters

If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Slovakia refuses to supply any weapons to Ukraine, but Moscow shrugs it off
Kremlin responds to Slovakia's decision not to supply weapons to Kyiv
Hamas comes to Moscow
Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea
Russia drops 35 bottom bombs on Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor Lyuba Lulko Israel will cease to exist by 2030 should war with Hamas last long Alexander Shtorm The entire Arab world despises Palestine, and they will not intervene Inna Novikova
Israel will not be able to win long war, it will disappear by 2030
Russia mines Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes
Last materials
Russia drops 35 bottom bombs on Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor
Israel will cease to exist by 2030 should war with Hamas last long
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes, was quick to do so with Russia
Hamas delegation comes to Moscow
Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea
Slovakia refuses to supply any weapons to Ukraine, but Moscow shrugs it off
If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Russian Strategic Deterrence Forces conduct exercises to practice massive nuclear blow
Iran: USA acts as accomplice of Israel's crimes in Gaza
Russian S-400 Triumf systems shoot down over 24 Ukrainian aircraft in five days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X