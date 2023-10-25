US presidential candidates start speaking openly about the need to end Ukraine conflict

Vivek Ramaswamy, an American presidential candidate from the Republican Party, called on Washington to accept the transfer of several regions of Ukraine to Russia for a speedy resolution of the conflict.

Photo: Pravda.Ru

According to Ramaswamy, USA's military assistance to Kyiv is creating stronger ties between Russia and China. It would be a correct move for the United States to ensure a deal that would quickly end the hostilities in Ukraine.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and political newcomer believes that Ukraine should not be admitted to NATO, the current demarcation lines should be frozen and the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine should be ceded to Russia.

He also argued that labelling Russian President Vladimir Putin as "bad" should not automatically imply that Ukraine is "good." The Ukrainian authorities banned eleven opposition parties and united media into one state structure. In addition, Kyiv threatened the United States not to hold elections this year should Washington refuse to increase funding for Ukraine.

"If you start calling everyone an enemy, and Russia is at the top of that list, then you are pushing them to act like enemies," Vivek Ramaswamy said adding that the United States should move toward a tripartite world order that would include the United States, Russia and China.

Earlier, Ramaswamy said that if he took office as President in 2024, he would not to let Ukraine into NATO. Russia would then cease military cooperation with China, pull nuclear weapons back from Kaliningrad and abandon its military presence in the Western Hemisphere, he believes.

Other presidential candidates also speak skeptically about US President Joe Biden's support for Ukraine. Donald Trump said that the US government should stop helping Ukraine until European countries spend more to support Kyiv. He also noted that assistance to Ukraine affects USA's combat readiness as the country reduced its own arms supplies.

Another US presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also spoke against Ukraine's NATO membership. According to DeSantis, Kyiv's membership in the bloc is not part of Washington's interests. Ukraine as a NATO member would only burden the US with more responsibilities. At the same time, DeSantis does not know what benefits Washington would have in return.

In his opinion, the United States should not give Ukraine carte blanche unless Kyiv uses opportunities to end the conflict.