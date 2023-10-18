Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin: News conferences in Israel and China

US President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Key statements from Biden:

Biden said that he arrived in Israel as a sign of support from the United States;

The United States will ensure the receipt of all assistance necessary for Israel's defense;

More than 1,300 people, including 31 US citizens, became victims of attacks by the radical Palestinian group Hamas in Israel;

Biden believes it was not Israel, but the "other team” that was responsible for the attack on the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City;

Biden compared Palestinian movement Hamas with Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia).

Key statements from Netanyahu:

Netanyahu thanked Biden for the unconditional support of the United States;

Israel is waging an existential struggle with Palestinian organisation Hamas fighting "on the side of civilisation." The whole world should unite around the Jewish State in this fight.

Germany will give priority to Israel in terms of arms exports — media to government sources

The number of people killed as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip exceeded 3,300 people, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Putin: Russian Kinzhal missiles to control airspace over Black Sea

Vladimir Putin holds a press conference following the results of One Belt, One Road forum.

Key statements from Vladimir Putin's speech:

Putin called the attack on a hospital in Gaza a "terrible event”, a catastrophe;

Putin expects that the hospital tragedy in Gaza will be a signal for the conflict to end or conduct negotiations;

The leaders of the Middle East do not want the conflict to continue and evolve into a full-scale war;

ATACMS supplies to Ukraine cause harm and create an additional threat, but the Russian Federation will be able to repel such attacks;

ATACMS missiles will not change the situation on the contact line dramatically. Supplying ATACMS missiles will only prolong Ukraine's agony;

Putin called the supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine another mistake that Washington made;

Kiev has long announced an offensive in the Kherson direction, but there is no result — there are only losses instead;

With their supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine, the United States is getting involved into the conflict in Ukraine even further;

Putin instructed the Russian Aerospace Forces to stat missions to constantly patrol airspace over the Black Sea. Military aircraft with Kinzhal missiles will be used for the purpose;

Putin does not believe that contradictions between the Gaza Strip and the rest of Palestine indicate hostility between them;

Russia has always advocated the creation of the sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, this is not related to the current conflict;

Putin believes that the emergence of the independent state of Palestine will create conditions for lasting peace;

Putin said that peace negotiations on Ukraine do not require "theatrical gestures” — Kiev needs to abolish the decree that banned such negotiations;