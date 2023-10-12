Israel strikes Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo

Israel struck airports of Damascus and Aleppo in Syria, Al-Watan newspaper said.

Photo: facebook.com/ IsraeliAirForce.EN

"Syrian defence was deployed in response to the attack,” the publication said.

According to Arab48, the work of the airports was shut down as their runways were seriously damaged.

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces opened artillery and mortar fire in response to the shelling from Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Erdogan assured his Russian counterpart that Turkey would make every effort to ease tensions in the region.