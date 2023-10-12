World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Israel strikes Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo

World

Israel struck airports of Damascus and Aleppo in Syria, Al-Watan newspaper said.

Israel strikes Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo
Photo: facebook.com/ IsraeliAirForce.EN

"Syrian defence was deployed in response to the attack,” the publication said.

According to Arab48, the work of the airports was shut down as their runways were seriously damaged.

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces opened artillery and mortar fire in response to the shelling from Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Erdogan assured his Russian counterpart that Turkey would make every effort to ease tensions in the region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands

Israel emerged as a sovereign state, but Palestine, "due to a variety of circumstances,” was not able to develop the same way, Putin said

Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands
The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on Moscow's terms
The West will make Ukraine cede lost territories to Russia
Kfar Aza massacre: Beheaded babies as Israel's fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin outlines his view on Israel-Palestine conflict
Hroza and Other Accidental Destruction Guy Somerset Romania slaps Zelensky in the face in public Lyuba Lulko Crisis in Israel opens the gate of hell in the Middle East and Europe Alexander Shtorm
Israeli ambassador answers question whether Russia was involved in Hamas attacks
More thant 300 foreign employees stage mass brawl when queuing for lunch at canteen
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Last materials
Israel strikes Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo
Zelensky worries Israel may distract world's attention from him and Ukraine
Zelensky: 'This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle of it'
Finland's Foreign Minister talks about Ukraine crisis during prank call
Three people, including child, killed as Ukrainian drone crashes on houses in Russia's Belgorod
Kfar Aza massacre: Butchered and beheaded children fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin speaks about the war between Israel and Palestine
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands
Israeli Ambassador: Allegations of Russia's involvement in Hamas attacks rubbish
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X