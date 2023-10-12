Zelensky worries Israel may distract world's attention from him and Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is concerned about the possible weakening of international attention to the Ukrainian conflict due to the crisis in Israel.

Photo: "US Capitol" by keithreifsnyder is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

According to him, if Kyiv is deprived of support, "time will play on Russia's side.” Zelensky also expressed hope for continued assistance from the United States.

The US administration may consider combining assistance to Israel and Ukraine. It was reported that Washington was considering a possibility of funding both Israel and Ukraine as part of one bill. However, American Senator Josh Hawley urged to redirect all the funds assigned to Ukraine and support Israel instead.