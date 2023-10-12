World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky worries Israel may distract world's attention from him and Ukraine

World

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is concerned about the possible weakening of international attention to the Ukrainian conflict due to the crisis in Israel.

Zelensky worries Israel may distract world's attention from him and Ukraine
Photo: "US Capitol" by keithreifsnyder is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

According to him, if Kyiv is deprived of support, "time will play on Russia's side.” Zelensky also expressed hope for continued assistance from the United States.

The US administration may consider combining assistance to Israel and Ukraine. It was reported that Washington was considering a possibility of funding both Israel and Ukraine as part of one bill. However, American Senator Josh Hawley urged to redirect all the funds assigned to Ukraine and support Israel instead.

  • Political scientist Konstantin Blokhin believies that combining the financial assistance will affect USA's support for Kyiv both qualitatively and quantitatively. In his opinion, if the Palestinian-Israeli conflict expands, the United States will prioritise Israel as this is America's closest ally in the Middle East.
  • Russian political scientist Dmitry Rodionov believes that nothing will change for Ukraine should the conflict between Palestine and Israel be resolved quickly. Ukraine will only face problems if the confrontation drags on for weeks or months.
  • Military expert Boris Dzherelievsky believes that the conflict in Ukraine could be frozen in light of the escalation in the Middle East. Kyiv's Western allies will be willing to make territorial concessions to end the fighting.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands

Israel emerged as a sovereign state, but Palestine, "due to a variety of circumstances,” was not able to develop the same way, Putin said

Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands
The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on Moscow's terms
The West will make Ukraine cede lost territories to Russia
Kfar Aza massacre: Beheaded babies as Israel's fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin outlines his view on Israel-Palestine conflict
Hroza and Other Accidental Destruction Guy Somerset Romania slaps Zelensky in the face in public Lyuba Lulko Crisis in Israel opens the gate of hell in the Middle East and Europe Alexander Shtorm
Israeli ambassador answers question whether Russia was involved in Hamas attacks
More thant 300 foreign employees stage mass brawl when queuing for lunch at canteen
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Last materials
Zelensky worries Israel may distract world's attention from him and Ukraine
Zelensky: 'This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle of it'
Finland's Foreign Minister talks about Ukraine crisis during prank call
Three people, including child, killed as Ukrainian drone crashes on houses in Russia's Belgorod
Kfar Aza massacre: Butchered and beheaded children fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin speaks about the war between Israel and Palestine
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands
Israeli Ambassador: Allegations of Russia's involvement in Hamas attacks rubbish
The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on Moscow's terms
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X