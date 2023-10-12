Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was going through the last stage of the conflict with Russia.
Zelensky said that he could not give the date when the armed conflict was going to end. He only expressed confidence that it would end soon.
"This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle of it," Zelensky said in an interview with Digi24 Romanian TV channel.
The politician also noted that the last part of the conflict was the most difficult one. Kyiv has many fears, but the country also has weapons and money, Zelensky said.
On October 10, the Russian military broke through defence lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the northern flank near the settlement of Avdiivka. The Russian Armed Forces struck the Ukraine-held settlement with bombs, mines and missiles.
The Russian troops also launched a counter-attack from the southern flank in the same direction, admitting that the situation was moving toward the creation of the Avdiivka trap.
