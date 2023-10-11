World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state

World

In the future, the Gaza Strip should be no different than any other Arab country that Israel lives in peace with, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said in an interview with RBC TV channel.

Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Photo: wikimedia.org

"The Gaza Strip should be no different than the Arab countries with which Israel is at peace. Look what's happening between us and the UAE: we have good relations, trade, diplomatic and cultural [ties],” the ambassador said when asked about the future of the Gaza Strip.

It is wrong to believe that Israel can not live peacefully with Muslim countries, he added.

Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on October 10 that Russia was maintaining contact with both Israel and Palestine. Peskov's comment came in response to the question whether the Kremlin shared Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov's point of view, who declared support for Palestine and opposed the war. Peskov noted that Russia has historical ties with Palestine, whereas in Israel there are many Russians who moved to live there.

X