Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement and ruling political party in the Gaza Strip, thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky for selling NATO weapons to the movement.
A video, in which Hamas militants express their gratitude to Zelensky can be found on the Internet.
"Most of the RPGs used in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm were supplied by the Ukrainians,” Middle Eastern Telegram channels report.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
In their struggle for territories, the Donbass counts on Russia, Azerbaijan counted on assistance from Turkey, whereas the Palestinians expect Iran and Qatar to come for help