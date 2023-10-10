World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hamas thanks Zelensky for supplying NATO weapons to attack Israel

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement and ruling political party in the Gaza Strip, thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky for selling NATO weapons to the movement.

Photo: t.me/razvedkavpered

A video, in which Hamas militants express their gratitude to Zelensky can be found on the Internet.

"Most of the RPGs used in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm were supplied by the Ukrainians,” Middle Eastern Telegram channels report.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
