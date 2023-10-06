World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Parliament to consider Russia's exit from nuclear test ban on October 9

World

The State Duma Council will consider the issue of whether Russia should exit the nuclear test ban, deputy of the Lower House of Parliament Nina Ostanina said, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian Parliament to consider Russia's exit from nuclear test ban on October 9
Photo: openverse.org

On October 9, the Council of the Lower House of Parliament will discuss whether Russia should revoke its ratification of the treaty on the comprehensive ban on nuclear tests. Russia ratified the treaty on May 30, 2000. Russia may indeed decide to revoke its ratification of the treaty as it was done in a unilateral way, the official added.

"The United States did not ratify the treaty on the comprehensive nuclear test ban, so it is quite reasonable to raise this issue to lift Russia's ratification of it, and it is only the legislative body of the government, the State Duma, that can do it,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about a possibility for Russia to exit the nuclear test ban on October 5, during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club. In his opinion, Moscow should behave in a mirror manner with Washington as the US signed this treaty but never ratified it.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin names six things that Russia wants

"We want to live in an open, interconnected world in which no one will ever try to erect artificial barriers to communication between people, to creativity and prosperity. There must be a barrier-free environment," Putin said

Putin names six things that Russia wants
Ukrainian command near Soledar annihilated in FAB-1500 bomb attack
Russian FAB-1500 bomb annihilates Ukrainian command in Soledar
Russian FSB mistakes Ukrainian saboteur Lyubas for Colonel Lobas
Xiaomi smart home gadgets crash in all of Russia
Thirty years since Black October of 1993: Tragedy of Russian parliamentarianism Andrey Mihayloff Armenia implements another 'anti-Russia' road map Lyuba Lulko Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases Anton Kulikov
Kremlin refuses to comment reports on redeployment of Russian Black Sea Fleet
Putin speaks about Russia, Ukraine and the world at Valdai Forum in Sochi
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Last materials
Russia to launch serial production of new Chukavin sniper rifle
Russian Parliament to consider Russia's exit from nuclear test ban on October 9
Putin names six things that Russia wants
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Putin: Russia did not start the war. Russia is trying to end it
Ukrainian command near Soledar annihilated in FAB-1500 bomb attack
Nine new reserve regiments of contract servicemen ready for special operation
Russian FSB mistakes Ukrainian saboteur Lyubas for Colonel Lobas
Xiaomi devices and smart home gadgets crash in Russia nationwide
Russian Black Sea Fleet allegedly redeployed from Sevastopol after missile attack
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X