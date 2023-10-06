Russian Parliament to consider Russia's exit from nuclear test ban on October 9

The State Duma Council will consider the issue of whether Russia should exit the nuclear test ban, deputy of the Lower House of Parliament Nina Ostanina said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: openverse.org

On October 9, the Council of the Lower House of Parliament will discuss whether Russia should revoke its ratification of the treaty on the comprehensive ban on nuclear tests. Russia ratified the treaty on May 30, 2000. Russia may indeed decide to revoke its ratification of the treaty as it was done in a unilateral way, the official added.

"The United States did not ratify the treaty on the comprehensive nuclear test ban, so it is quite reasonable to raise this issue to lift Russia's ratification of it, and it is only the legislative body of the government, the State Duma, that can do it,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about a possibility for Russia to exit the nuclear test ban on October 5, during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club. In his opinion, Moscow should behave in a mirror manner with Washington as the US signed this treaty but never ratified it.