President of Slovakia suspends assistance to Ukraine

World

President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova decided to suspend assistance to Kyiv until parliament convenes, Dennik N reports with reference to Caputova's representative Martin Strizinec.

Photo: https://t.me/RVvoenkor/20578

According to the official, the Slovak President thus showed respect for the results of the parliamentary elections won by anti-Ukrainian party of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, Direction — Social Democracy (Smer-SD). Robert Fico promised his supporters that he would not deliver a single shell to Ukraine.

Zuzana Caputova believes that ignoring the position of the party would create a bad precedent for the future.

Earlier, Fico said that the transfer of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine could only lead to more killings. The politician called for immediate peace talks.

Robert Fico also expressed his desire to put an end to anti-Russian sanctions, which, in his opinion, caused the economic situation in the country to decline.

