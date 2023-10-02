Sanctions from the United States and its satellites have become a real plague of the 21st century, Chairman of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez said at Russia-Latin America parliamentary conference.
"Today, 30 countries on our planet suffer from 26,162 sanctions that were imposed by one single country and its satellites. 26,162 sanctions affect 28 percent of the world's population, 62 percent of the entire territory of our planet,” Rodriguez said.
These are not just sanctions, but a real new plague of humanity.
"They are bombs that kill ordinary people, because sanctions are aimed at the well-being of the peoples, at infringing on the right to access healthcare, technology — to develop,” the speaker of the Venezuelan parliament said.
He also described sanctions as coercive unilateral measures, military measures and measures of hybrid warfare.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Doctors at a US military hospital in Germany discovered an infection in a wounded Ukrainian soldier that could not be treated with any available type of antibiotic drugs