Venezuelan parliament speaker: Over 26,000 US sanctions affect 62 percent of entire planet

World

Sanctions from the United States and its satellites have become a real plague of the 21st century, Chairman of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez said at Russia-Latin America parliamentary conference.

"Today, 30 countries on our planet suffer from 26,162 sanctions that were imposed by one single country and its satellites. 26,162 sanctions affect 28 percent of the world's population, 62 percent of the entire territory of our planet,” Rodriguez said.

These are not just sanctions, but a real new plague of humanity.

"They are bombs that kill ordinary people, because sanctions are aimed at the well-being of the peoples, at infringing on the right to access healthcare, technology — to develop,” the speaker of the Venezuelan parliament said.

He also described sanctions as coercive unilateral measures, military measures and measures of hybrid warfare.

