USA opens new fronts against Russia in Moldova and South Caucasus

The US is opening new fronts against Russia as project Ukraine is falling apart, Al-Watan newspaper said.

Photo: redstar.ru

The United States faces a disappointing reality, and the American administration starts opening new fronts against Russia on the territory of Moldova and in the South Caucasus, the article in the newspaper said.

According to Al-Watan, there is a huge imbalance between the armed forces of Russia and Ukraine, and Russia's military superiority does not give Ukraine an opportunity to achieve success at this point.

The United States was unprepared for the fact that Russia could withstand pressure from Western states. Therefore, the Americans decided to create more hot spots around Russia in an effort to deplete its potential.

According to the publication, the opening of the new fronts had to be organised against the backdrop of Ukraine's failure to cope with the task. The West indeed supplies the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a huge amount of equipment and ammunition, but the imbalance between the armies of Russia and Ukraine is still enormous, which makes it impossible for Kyiv to achieve progress on the battlefield, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, Moldova continues to adhere to its anti-Russian course. President of Moldova Maia Sandu said that in order to promote European values, the country would need to terminate ties with Russia. Politicians need to show it in practice that they work and live on the basis of European values.

Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to Sandu's statement that it was wrong for Moldova to see European values as a negation of everything Russian. It will be the people of the country who will have to pay the price of that mistake, he said.

"Russia itself is a European value, it is part of common European values, no matter what they may say," Peskov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West was providing financial support to a number of non-governmental organisations in Southern Caucasus to arrange colour revolutions in the region.

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stressed that Western countries were making illusory attempts to open a "second front” against Russia in the Caucasus, in particular in Georgia. According to him, some states continue to put pressure on Tbilisi "in order to drag the county into a military adventure doomed to failure.” The Georgian authorities have learned lessons from the events around Abkhazia and South Ossetia. They are not going to be drawn into a military conflict "until the last Georgian,” Slutsky said.