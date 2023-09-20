US authorities approve transfer of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine

All US departments have approved the transfer of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine, Foreign Policy Magazine reports with reference to US Congress.

Photo: wikimedia.org

According to the publication, it is now up to US President Joe Biden to decide whether the United States should supply ATACMS missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometres to Ukraine.

US senators earlier urged Biden to supply ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible. In their opinion, ATACMS missiles will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieve important goals by winter.

ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) was developed by US-based corporation Lockheed Martin. ATACMS is a surface-to-surface guided missile with a maximum range of 300 km launched from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Lockheed Martin notes that the complex proved itself successful during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.