Kremlin responds to Biden calling Putin 'dictator'

Russian President Vladimir Putin would never fall to the level of personal insults, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"Our president never descends to this level of personal insults against his colleagues,” Peskov commented on US President Joe Biden's remarks who called Putin a dictator.

Putin has a personal opinion about this style of statements, Peskov added.

Speaking at a fundraiser event for his campaign in New York, US President Joe Biden stressed that he would not side with dictators like Putin.

The Russian president earlier commented on other world leaders insulting him. Putin used a Russian proverb 'who calls names deserves those names himself' (a Russian saying characteristic of the Russian juvenile parlance).

Joe Biden also said that former US President Donald Trump bows down to Russia.

"Maybe Trump and his MAGA friends can bow down, but I won't,” Biden said.

In the spring of 2022, Biden called Putin a "murderous dictator” and a "pure thug.” On March 26, Biden insulted Putin by calling him a "butcher.” Later, US State Department Energy Security Advisor Amos Hawksteen explained Biden's insults to Putin as emotions.