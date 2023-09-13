World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Nicolas Sarkozy: World War Three to break out because of Ukraine crisis

A world war may break out as long as parties refuse to resolve the conflict in Ukraine diplomatically, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in an interview with BFMTV.

Photo: "Nicolas Sarkozy - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2011" by World Economic Forum is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

According to Sarkozy, there are two options for the development of events. Ukraine may face complete destruction as it refuses to negotiate. In this case the planet may plunge into the all-out war. 

"Or a diplomatic dialogue," the former president of France said.

At the end of the summer, Sarkozy also called for negotiations on Ukraine. The conflict can only be resolved through negotiations, he believes. In his opinion, Ukraine’s accession to NATO may aggravate the state of affairs on the international arena.

