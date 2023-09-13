A world war may break out as long as parties refuse to resolve the conflict in Ukraine diplomatically, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in an interview with BFMTV.
According to Sarkozy, there are two options for the development of events. Ukraine may face complete destruction as it refuses to negotiate. In this case the planet may plunge into the all-out war.
"Or a diplomatic dialogue," the former president of France said.
At the end of the summer, Sarkozy also called for negotiations on Ukraine. The conflict can only be resolved through negotiations, he believes. In his opinion, Ukraine’s accession to NATO may aggravate the state of affairs on the international arena.
