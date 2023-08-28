Macron cracks down on USA. The ball is on Washington's side

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris condemns the attempts that the United States and other countries were making to denounce support for the legitimate authorities of Niger.

Photo: "Emmanuel Macron (2019-10-09) 03" by Press service of the President of the Russian Federation is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

"I hear, often from other capitals, that France is too involved in supporting President Bazoum. But what will we do if such a coup occurs in Romania or Bulgaria? We will say: "They offered us a prime minister, we will work with him," Is this the right policy? We are told: "We don't have to go all the way, this is not our country.” This is unacceptable,” Macron said in a speech that was broadcast on the official Twitter account of the Elysee Palace.

The authorities of Niger earlier demanded that the French ambassador, as well as a number of other states, should leave the territory of the country.

Then there were reports that similar demands were sent to American diplomats. However, both Washington and Niger later denied such allegations. It just so happens that the military who came to power in Niger are not ready to break off relations with the United States.

One is led to believe that the interests of the United States and France do not coincide at this point. As a matter of fact, Macron's remarks come as a confirmation — such disagreements do exist.

According to Macron, France will continue supporting President Bazoum and will not recognise the power of the rebels, RIA Novosti reports.

"I hear from Washington and other capitals: 'don't get involved, it's getting dangerous.' No, our position must be clear and consistent, otherwise what African capital is going to listen to us being in favour of a partnership policy?" the French president said.

Macron said that he supported ECOWAS efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger:

"We support diplomatic as well as military efforts of ECOWAS when such a decision is made."

He also said that the French ambassador would remain in Niger even though the rebels demanded he should leave the country.

In general, the French president clearly outlined contradictions with Washington over the crisis in Niger. The ball is on Washington's side.