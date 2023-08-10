World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Last attempt: Ukraine may have to mobilise hundreds of thousands

Ukraine will have to mobilise hundreds of thousands more people, the head of Come Back Alive Foundation, Taras Chmut, said, Ukrainian publication Novoye Izdaniye reports.

Last attempt: Ukraine may have to mobilise hundreds of thousands
Photo: Ukrainian Defence Ministry

According to him, the Ukrainian military at the front need to be rotated so that they could have some rest.

"This is a problem now. Those who have been in trenches for a year and a half need to have a rest to recover physiologically. In order to do this, they need to be replaced by someone," he explained.

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky said on his Telegram channel that Ukraine may declare large-scale mobilisation as early as in winter, whereas martial law would be extended until the end of next year.

"This protracted counteroffensive, which needs to be brought to mind and implemented, will require the mobilisation of a large number of military personnel. The accumulation of military hardware that you see … this is to carry out if not general, then very extensive mobilisation. Reshuffling military commissars, retraining and sending new people - this is preparation for large-scale mobilisation," Dubinsky said.

In winter, the Ukrainian authorities will have to proceed to general mobilisation of Ukrainian citizens in an attempt to change the situation. He also believes that martial law in Ukraine will be extended until the end of 2024.

