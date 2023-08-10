World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine's Shaman special forces battalion commits acts of sabotage in Russia

1:06
World

Ukraine's Shaman battalion commits acts of sabotage on the territory of Russia, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defenсe of Ukraine said, TASS reports.

Photo: 360tv.ru

“The fact that special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence are working effectively not only on the front line, but also behind the front line is true. This is not news,” he said.

The fighters of the Ukrainian battalion commit acts of sabotage on Russian infrastructure facilities for more than a year, The Times said. Their goal, inter alia, is to eliminate senior officers of the Russian Armed Forces. Yusov did not deny that fact either. 

On August 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters to discuss the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence chief Kirill Budanov took part in the meeting.

