Many-faced Recep Erdogan turns Turkey into Russia-unfriendly state

2:25 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

Turkey is turning into a Russia-unfriendly country after Ankara delivered Azov* commanders (a terrorist organisation banned in the Russian Federation) to Ukraine, the head of the Federation Council Committee on Defence and Security Viktor Bondarev said in an interview with TASS.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda radio

The presence of Azov* fighters in Turkey was a "cornerstone agreement" as part of the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Turkey deliberately ignored that. In addition, Turkey advocated Ukraine's accelerated admission to NATO, as well as the construction of an attack drone plant in Ukraine,” he said.

Bondarev believes that Turkey is acting so under pressure from the North Atlantic Alliance. The actual termination of the grain deal has also played its role.

"The many-faced Recep Erdogan has made stupid and impulsive decisions before: he played with ISIS* (a terrorist organisation banned in Russia), was behind the crash of Russian aircraft, he provided drones to Ukraine and motivated Turkic-speaking peoples to create the Great Turan,” the senator said adding that Erdogan's behaviour comes as a "stab in the back."

Turkey returns Azov* fighters to Ukraine unconditionally

Turkey returned the commanders of the Azov* brigade unconditionally, Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said.

"In fact, there were no conditions made for the return of our servicemen that I would have been aware of. On the contrary, this is a peculiarity of Turkey's position as a mediator as it provides so-called good services for the process to continue. This also demonstrates the fact that Turkey is taking a tougher position in communication with the Russian side," the diplomat explained.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was planning a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in August. The presidents will discuss the extension of the grain deal that expires on July 17.

Erdogan also said that ending the conflict in Ukraine would make it easier for Kyiv to join NATO, Reuters reports.

*terrorist organisations, banned in Russia