US channel passes collapsed building in Iowa for Moscow drone attack aftermath

A news report by US television channel Newsmax showed pictured of a partially collapsed apartment building in Iowa for the aftermath of the recent drone attack on Moscow.

Iowa building collapse

According to Media Matters for America project that monitors fake news in US media outlets, it goes about "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" news programme, which aired on May 30th.

In the programme, the TV presenter was reporting the news of the drone attack on Moscow that took place on May 30 in the morning. As the presenter was reading the text, a video of the apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, which partially collapsed on Sunday, May 28, was being shown on the screen.

The same footage of the collapsed building in Iowa was shown before the commercial, when Susteren announced the news of the Moscow drone attack.

The programme is still available on the website of the channel.