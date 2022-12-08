Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the conflict in Ukraine may end in 2023. Zelensky spoke about it in a video address for Politico (the publication recognised Zelensky Europe's most influential person).

"I believe that the Ukrainians will also be most influential next year, but already in peacetime," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Journalists of the publication added that the recognition of Zelensky as the most influential person in Europe indicated internal problems of the country.

"This means that any internal problems of Ukraine — widespread corruption, weak economy and social differences between Ukrainian and Russian speakers — are ignored,” they noted.

In July, Zelensky said that Kyiv had a chance to stop the conflict before the end of 2022. He clarified that he considered that possible provided the supplies of powerful weapons from partners.

"We can achieve a lot before the end of the year and stop this war, the hostilities, at least,” Zelensky said.

In mid-November, the Ukrainian president assessed a possibility of negotiations with Russia and denied his refusal to dialogue. He stressed that Kyiv's most important requirement to Moscow was the restoration of justice.