World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023

World

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the conflict in Ukraine may end in 2023. Zelensky spoke about it in a video address for Politico (the publication recognised Zelensky Europe's most influential person).

Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023

"I believe that the Ukrainians will also be most influential next year, but already in peacetime," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Journalists of the publication added that the recognition of Zelensky as the most influential person in Europe indicated internal problems of the country.

"This means that any internal problems of Ukraine — widespread corruption, weak economy and social differences between Ukrainian and Russian speakers — are ignored,” they noted.

In July, Zelensky said that Kyiv had a chance to stop the conflict before the end of 2022. He clarified that he considered that possible provided the supplies of powerful weapons from partners.

"We can achieve a lot before the end of the year and stop this war, the hostilities, at least,” Zelensky said.

In mid-November, the Ukrainian president assessed a possibility of negotiations with Russia and denied his refusal to dialogue. He stressed that Kyiv's most important requirement to Moscow was the restoration of justice.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin

After a trip to Russia, Polish writer Maya Wolny concluded that the West did not even have a close idea of how things really were in the Russian Federation.

Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter
Yeltsin's adviser says Ukraine denounced Crimea, Lviv and other territories in 1991
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions Lyuba Lulko Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter Alexander Shtorm Saxo Bank predicts war economy for the world in 2023 Andrey Mihayloff
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions
Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
Last materials
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Yeltsin's adviser says Ukraine denounced Crimea, Lviv and other territories in 1991
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023
Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter
Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin
The West is expecting, but not pressing Russia-Ukraine talks
Putin: The threat of the nuclear war is rising, why deny it
Ukraine modenises Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drones
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy