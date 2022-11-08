World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Zelensky's conditions for talks with Russia unrealistic

World

The conditions that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced for negotiations with Russia are unrealistic, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said, Izvestia reports.

Zelensky's conditions for talks with Russia unrealistic

The Ukrainian president announced the terms for Kyiv's negotiations with Moscow after Western media reported that Kyiv was being pushed to dialogue with Russia.

"Zelensky's conditions are demagogical, with vague wording,” the MP added.

According to Belik, the United States still instructs the Ukrainian leadership.

"Be that as it may, the United States understands the importance of maintaining communication channels between Russia and Ukraine in order to maintain the ability to influence the Ukrainian conflict and not burn bridges with Moscow. The Americans understand the danger of entering into direct confrontation with Russia,” he concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced

On November 7, it was reported on social media that marines of the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet had recorded an address to Governor Kozhemyako

Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
Hotspots and Incidents
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
World
Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week
Asia
North Korea has all chances to become one of Russia's new best friends
Lyuba Lulko North Korea has all chances to become one of Russia's new best friends Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
World
La Repubblica: USA admits Russia-Ukraine talks should Kyiv retake Kherson
Cosmetic companies decide to return to Russian market
Business
Cosmetic companies decide to return to Russian market
Last materials
Zelensky's conditions for talks with Russia unrealistic
Russian military man: There are women among polish mercenaries in Ukraine
Zelensky names conditions for which Ukraine would be willing to talk to Russia
Mustafa fighter of DPR's Somalia battalion shows intense fighting in village of Peski
North Korea has all chances to become one of Russia's new best friends
Putin wants to talk to mobilised citizens to find out if they get paid properly
Cosmetic companies decide to return to Russian market
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy