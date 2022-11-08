Zelensky's conditions for talks with Russia unrealistic

The conditions that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced for negotiations with Russia are unrealistic, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said, Izvestia reports.

The Ukrainian president announced the terms for Kyiv's negotiations with Moscow after Western media reported that Kyiv was being pushed to dialogue with Russia.

"Zelensky's conditions are demagogical, with vague wording,” the MP added.

According to Belik, the United States still instructs the Ukrainian leadership.