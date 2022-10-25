World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Moscow: Russia is open to all contacts to end Ukrainian crisis

World

Moscow supports the proposal from French President Emmanuel Macron, who asked Pope Francis to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US leadership to resume the process of peace settlement in Ukraine. However, this is unlikely to affect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's position regarding negotiations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Moscow: Russia is open to all contacts to end Ukrainian crisis

"If all this comes in line with the efforts to find possible solutions, then we have a positive assessment to this [Macron's proposal],” Peskov said.

However, "this statement does not say that someone should call President Zelensky and deal with the legislative framework, which from now on prohibits any negotiations with the Russian side,” Peskov added.

Earlier, Peskov said that Russia was ready to discuss possible solutions to the crisis in Ukraine with other countries, including with Pope Francis.

"I repeat once again: Russia is open to all contacts. But we must proceed from the fact that Ukraine has codified [legally] the non-continuation of negotiations,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert

The Russian Ministry of Defense has put its forces on alert to be prepared for action "under conditions of radioactive contamination" against the background of reports indicating Kyiv's readiness to use a dirty bomb

The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert
US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel
Americas
US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel
World
Russian Defence Ministry: Zelensky contacts UK to obtain nuclear technology
Hotspots and Incidents
Investigators name two main versions for Su-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk
Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
World
Russia warns the West of possible dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine
World
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel
Kyiv to stage provocation against Ukrainian civilians to accuse Russia of war crime
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv to stage provocation against Ukrainian civilians to accuse Russia of war crime
Last materials
Moscow: Russia is open to all contacts to end Ukrainian crisis
US Congressmen urge Joe Biden to sit down to talk to Russia
Emmanuel Macron says USA needs to negotiation with Russia for Ukraine crisis to end
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel
The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert
Russian Defence Ministry: Zelensky contacts UK to obtain nuclear technology
Kyiv to stage provocation against Ukrainian civilians to accuse Russia of war crime
Russia warns the West of possible dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy