Emmanuel Macron says USA needs to negotiation with Russia for Ukraine crisis to end

The United States needs to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia and begin the process of a peaceful settlement in order for the Ukrainian crisis to end, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Le Point newspaper said.

"We need the United States to sit down at the negotiating table to promote the peace process in Ukraine,” Emmanuel Macron said speaking about the need for Washington's participation in the resolution of the crisis.

Earlier, Macron held a meeting with Pope Francis. During the meeting, the French president asked the Pontiff to call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill, as well as US President Joe Biden. In addition, Macron politician called on Francis "to promote peace in Ukraine."