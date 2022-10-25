The United States needs to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia and begin the process of a peaceful settlement in order for the Ukrainian crisis to end, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Le Point newspaper said.
"We need the United States to sit down at the negotiating table to promote the peace process in Ukraine,” Emmanuel Macron said speaking about the need for Washington's participation in the resolution of the crisis.
Earlier, Macron held a meeting with Pope Francis. During the meeting, the French president asked the Pontiff to call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill, as well as US President Joe Biden. In addition, Macron politician called on Francis "to promote peace in Ukraine."
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The Russian Ministry of Defense has put its forces on alert to be prepared for action "under conditions of radioactive contamination" against the background of reports indicating Kyiv's readiness to use a dirty bomb