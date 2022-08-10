NATO wages war against Russia through the hands of Ukrainian people

NATO is waging a war against Russia on Ukraine's territory through the hands of Ukrainians, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation said.

"They gave away their country, their territory, and, worst of all, they gave away their people, they used them," Kiriyenko said during plenary discussion "New Time — New Rules for Creative Sector."

The Kyiv regime provided Ukraine's territory and citizens in order to try to build a global confrontation between the Western community and all of Russia.