World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

USA increases oil imports from Russia considerably

World » Americas

In 2020, the United States significantly increased imports of oil and petroleum products from Russia, Bloomberg reports.

USA increases oil imports from Russia considerably

Russia supplied an average of 538,000 barrels of petroleum products to the United States a day. As of the year end, Russia's supplies of oil and petroleum products to the USA accounted for seven percent of total purchases. Earlier, the indicator fluctuated at the level of 0.5 percent.

The sharp increase in the imports of oil and petroleum products was based on sanctions against Venezuela, and the decrease in the volume of supplies from OPEC countries after the cartel cut oil production.

American refiners mostly buy fuel oil, rather than crude oil from Russia. Fuel oil is then used for gasoline production plants.

America's growing dependence on Russian oil comes contrary to USA's energy security doctrine. Former CIA oil analyst Mark Finley said that former US President Donald Trump's remarks on the subject, who said that the United States would never have to be dependent on hostile foreign suppliers, were nothing but a "mantra."

On March 1, Trump said that the United States would fall into dependence on Russia and the Middle East in oil supplies during Joe Biden's presidency. He pointed out that the United States had already lost its superpower status in the energy sector, and added that under Democrats' rule, the price of gasoline in the country had already risen by a third.

A recent report from the US Energy Information Administration said that the department was expecting the price of Brent oil to rise to $173 per barrel by 2050. However, a pessimistic scenario gives the price of about $48 per barrel.

Last materials
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'
New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic
Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future
Putin refuses to be vaccinated in public
Turkish lira collapses against the US dollar yet again
Long-range Tu-22M bomber crashes in Central Russia, three pilots killed
Who can criticise Joe Biden best?
Taxi cab driver bites off woman's finger
US to use B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to strike Russia
Popular
Americas
Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton set out her concerns about Russia's victory over the US in "vaccine diplomacy"

Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Technologies and discoveries
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Andrey Mihayloff New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic Andrey Mihayloff Mahboob A. Khawaja Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Dmitry Sudakov Who can criticise Joe Biden best? Dmitry Sudakov
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy