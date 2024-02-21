Temperatures in China drop by 50 degrees in two days killing thousands of birds

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
In China, temperatures dropped sharply by 50 degrees.

Photo: Own work by Daniel Schwen is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

Temperatures in Xinjiang Province in western China dropped from 1.6℃ to -52.3℃ in two days. Such a dramatic decline in temperatures broke all possible historical records for the region and possibly for the whole country.

Animals and birds fell first victims of the cold waves. Thousands of birds got frozen into ice on one of the lakes.

Such temperatures set a new record in 64 years of observations. Temperatures in the city of Tuerhong, Fuyun county, dropped to minus 51.5 degrees Centigrade. Such indicators were last recorded in January 1960, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service warned that severe frosts in the country will last until February 22. In addition, cold snaps may hit northeastern China, central Hubei province and Hunan in the south.

Cold wave in China
