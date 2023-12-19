Man drinks 1,000 cans of energy drinks a year and nearly dies from body failure

A resident of Balashikha (a suburban town near Moscow) drank 1,000 cans of energy drinks and almost died from a hole that appeared in his stomach.

Photo: openverse.org by frankieleon is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The man asked for medical help complaining of abdominal pain. During the initial examination, he said that he drank two or three cans of tonic drinks throughout 2023 daily. The patient thus drank 1,000 cans during the year.

The man was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis with complications in the form of enzymatic peritonitis.

This is one of the most dangerous forms of the disease. A large amount of fluid enters the abdominal cavity causing enzymes to be released. The man developed heart, lungs and kidney problems.

Doctors performed laparoscopy and drainage on the patient in time which helped to prevent the infection from spreading.

The man spent two weeks in intensive care and was discharged after doctors concluded that he was recovering. He now has to stick to a diet to normalise his body functions.