World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Man drinks 1,000 cans of energy drinks a year and nearly dies from body failure

Society

A resident of Balashikha (a suburban town near Moscow) drank 1,000 cans of energy drinks and almost died from a hole that appeared in his stomach.

Man drinks 1,000 cans of energy drinks a year and nearly dies from body failure
Photo: openverse.org by frankieleon is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The man asked for medical help complaining of abdominal pain. During the initial examination, he said that he drank two or three cans of tonic drinks throughout 2023 daily. The patient thus drank 1,000 cans during the year.

The man was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis with complications in the form of enzymatic peritonitis.

This is one of the most dangerous forms of the disease. A large amount of fluid enters the abdominal cavity causing enzymes to be released. The man developed heart, lungs and kidney problems.

Doctors performed laparoscopy and drainage on the patient in time which helped to prevent the infection from spreading.

The man spent two weeks in intensive care and was discharged after doctors concluded that he was recovering. He now has to stick to a diet to normalise his body functions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine

A column of Western military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine got stuck in mud.

Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
Ukraine to switch to Plan B as US and EU fall far behind Russia in ammo production
As long as there is no money coming, Ukraine to switch to Plan B
Will US follow Israel's example to attack Houthis in Yemen?
Russian athletes refuse to obey humiliating requirements for 2024 Olympic Games
New war in the making as Yemeni Houthis attack ships in Red Sea Lyuba Lulko Russia and Belarus to conduct strategic aerospace operation to crush Ukraine Alexander Shtorm It Never Stays In Vegas Guy Somerset
Zelensky plants wiretapping devices in Zaluzhny's office
Russian writer Akunin in big trouble after his prank call with Zelensky
Putin: Myth about invincible Western weapons smashed into pieces
Putin: Myth about invincible Western weapons smashed into pieces
Last materials
Putin admits: The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine. In a certain way
Man drinks 1,000 cans of energy drinks a year and nearly dies from body failure
Putin: USA wanted to munch Russian historical territories
Putin: Russia dispels all myths about invulnerability of Western military equipment
Sergei Shoigu outlines Russia's goals in special military operation for 2024
Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in two years of hostilities
New war in the making as Yemeni Houthis attack ships in Red Sea
Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
Russian authorities crack down on writer Akunin for his pro-Ukraine remarks
Russian athletes refuse to take part in 2024 Olympic Games
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X