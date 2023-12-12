World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian kindergarten pupils awarded certificates with Ukrainian symbols on them

Society

In a kindergarten in Khabarovsk, children were awarded certificates with Ukrainian symbols on them. The scandal reached the mayor of the city and ended up with the dismissal of kindergarten employees.

Russian kindergarten pupils awarded certificates with Ukrainian symbols on them
Photo: TG Mirovaya 3.0

Certificates were awarded to children for their participation in pioneer ball competitions. Each institution had to prepare award certificates for pupils independently.

A physical education teacher at kindergarten No. 122 downloaded the certificate template from a website. The woman printed them out and brought them to the competition. The flag and the coat of arms of Ukraine were showing at the top of the papers.

The head of the kindergarten put the seal of the institution on each of the certificates without delving into what was depicted on them.

The certificates were subsequently retrieved from the children and replaced with new ones. Representatives for the education department said that all employees of educational institutions would have to pass tests to check their knowledge of Russian state symbols.

Khabarovsk Mayor Sergei Kravchuk said that kindergarten employees quit their jobs as a result of the scandal. In particular, the head of the kindergarten and the physical education teacher wrote their resignation letters.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine has no future so it will become part of Russia

Ukraine has no future, Vladimir Putin said. The only guarantee to put an end to the fratricidal war is to make the former Ukraine part of the Russian Federation

Ukraine as part of Russia: The only guarantee that excludes civil war forever
Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas
Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas
The West to replace Zelensky already in near future, Russian intelligence says
Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed
Trump Trial Taxonomy – Palm Beach is Different Guy Somerset Ukraine as part of Russia: The only guarantee that excludes civil war forever Lyuba Lulko Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed Anton Kulikov
Russia to arrange tribunal for crimes of Kyiv regime
Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things
Trump Trial Taxonomy – Palm Beach is Different
Trump Trial Taxonomy – Palm Beach is Different
Last materials
Two wounded soldiers from Russia and Ukraine try to save each other for 10 days
Trump Trial Taxonomy – Palm Beach is Different
Ukraine as part of Russia: The only guarantee that excludes civil war forever
Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed
Russia works on tribunal for crimes of Kyiv regime
Russian intelligence: The West wants to replace Zelensky soon
Staggering impact of artificial intelligence and Internet of things
Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas
Do American boots have the guts to attack Moscow? The answer is obvious
Less than dogs
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X