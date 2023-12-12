Russian kindergarten pupils awarded certificates with Ukrainian symbols on them

In a kindergarten in Khabarovsk, children were awarded certificates with Ukrainian symbols on them. The scandal reached the mayor of the city and ended up with the dismissal of kindergarten employees.

Photo: TG Mirovaya 3.0

Certificates were awarded to children for their participation in pioneer ball competitions. Each institution had to prepare award certificates for pupils independently.

A physical education teacher at kindergarten No. 122 downloaded the certificate template from a website. The woman printed them out and brought them to the competition. The flag and the coat of arms of Ukraine were showing at the top of the papers.

The head of the kindergarten put the seal of the institution on each of the certificates without delving into what was depicted on them.

The certificates were subsequently retrieved from the children and replaced with new ones. Representatives for the education department said that all employees of educational institutions would have to pass tests to check their knowledge of Russian state symbols.

Khabarovsk Mayor Sergei Kravchuk said that kindergarten employees quit their jobs as a result of the scandal. In particular, the head of the kindergarten and the physical education teacher wrote their resignation letters.