Rescuers put enormous effort to save six horses that fall through ice

Society

EMERCOM rescuers saved horses from a "cold” trap. Six horses fell through the ice in the Chelyabinsk region.

Horses rescued

The owner let a herd of horses walk on their own. Some of them wandered to the lake and fell through the ice.

Rescuers used  chainsaw, crowbars and axes to cut a 150-meter long path through the ice. The animals could then be walked towards land along the path in the ice.

Unfortunately, three horses were already dead by the time when rescuers started working. Another one died of hypothermia during transportation. Two horses were saved. They were handed over to their owner.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
