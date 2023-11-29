World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Doctors remove unexploded ammo from soldier's body

In Sevastopol, doctors and sappers removed an unexploded ordnance from the body of a Russian fighter, a participant of the special military operation. The foreign body was found in the area of the man's thigh.

The ammo was identified as a grenade launcher fragmentation round — VOG-17. It is 132 millimetres long

The man was wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack. The ammo was identified as a grenade launcher fragmentation round — VOG-17. It is 132 millimetres long; it weighs 350 grams.

After the ammo was removed from the body of the wounded man, it was handed over to the Russian Guard for destruction. The soldier's condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
