Construction workers stage mass brawl in Moscow, use steel reinforcements as weapon

A massive fight sparked among construction workers of Afi Tower skyscraper in Moscow.

Eyewitnesses' videos show dozens of construction workers near the building shouting "Allahu Akbar!”. In another video, one can see several men carrying an injured worker on a makeshift stretcher. The injured man was hospitalised. According to other sources, two people sought medical help. It was said that the participants of the brawl used steel reinforcements as weapons.

The footage also shows workers walking around the construction site with sticks and rebar in their hands and shouting at each other. The police managed to calm the crowd and placed the participants in the conflict in two lines. The reasons for the brawl are yet to be established.

The press service of the Moscow Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 139 people were taken to the police department after the brawl. Seventy-six people were brought to administrative responsibility under the Code of Administrative Offenses article on petty hooliganism.

A criminal case has also been initiated under Part 2 of Article 213 ("Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was later said that the conflict between the workers sparked because of a common domestic cause. The conflict escalated into a massive fight.