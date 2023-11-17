World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Construction workers stage mass brawl in Moscow, use steel reinforcements as weapon

Society

A massive fight sparked among construction workers of Afi Tower skyscraper in Moscow.

Eyewitnesses' videos show dozens of construction workers near the building shouting "Allahu Akbar!”. In another video, one can see several men carrying an injured worker on a makeshift stretcher. The injured man was hospitalised. According to other sources, two people sought medical help. It was said that the participants of the brawl used steel reinforcements as weapons.

The footage also shows workers walking around the construction site with sticks and rebar in their hands and shouting at each other. The police managed to calm the crowd and placed the participants in the conflict in two lines. The reasons for the brawl are yet to be established.

The press service of the Moscow Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 139 people were taken to the police department after the brawl. Seventy-six people were brought to administrative responsibility under the Code of Administrative Offenses article on petty hooliganism.

A criminal case has also been initiated under Part 2 of Article 213 ("Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was later said that the conflict between the workers sparked because of a common domestic cause. The conflict escalated into a massive fight.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian general and his wife found dead in locked house

Vladimir Sviridov, former commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defence, and his wife Tatyana were found dead in a house in the village of Adzhievsky in Southern Russia

Russian Air Force general and his wife found dead in locked house
Zelensky: We want peace, not a frozen conflict
Zelensky says he wants to end conflict with Russia
Xi-Biden meeting: US won't waste time talking to dictators
Ukraine makes first use of Spain's Columbia drone to attack Russia
Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever Anton Baketov Zelensky believes Russia works on Operation Maidan-3 to topple him Dmitry Sudakov Kremlin: Russia is not confronting Americans. Russia is confronting their ideology Andrey Mihayloff
Commander of Russian Ground Forces holds meeting with 80 military attaches
Zelensky: Russia to stage Maidan-3 riots in Ukraine to topple president
Kremlin: Russia is not confronting Americans. Russia is confronting their ideology
Kremlin: Russia is not confronting Americans. Russia is confronting their ideology
Last materials
Construction workers stage mass brawl in Moscow, use steel reinforcements as weapon
Avangard hypersonic vehicle creates plasma while flying to target like fireball
Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever
Zelensky believes Russia works on Operation Maidan-3 to topple him
Kremlin: Russia is not confronting Americans. Russia is confronting their ideology
Russia to create Intervision Song Contest for multipolar world
Commander of Russian ground forces holds meeting with 80 military attaches
Bald and old American eagle calls Chinese dragon names
Zelensky: We want peace, not a frozen conflict
Ukraine uses Spanish Columbia drone to attack Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X