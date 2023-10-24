Lukoil Chair dies two years after replacing another chair who fell from hospital window

Russian oil company Lukoil announced the death of Chairman of the Board of Directors Vladimir Nekrasov. According to preliminary medical conclusions, Nekrasov died of acute heart failure. He was 66.

Photo: Lukoil Telegram channel

Nekrasov was elected Lukoil Board Chairman after the death of the previous chairman, Ravil Maganov, who fell from a window of the main building of the Central Clinical Hospital on September 1, 2022. Investigators did not establish the fact of suicide or outside intervention then. Maganov was undergoing a routine examination due to a long-standing pathology. He did not leave a suicide note, and there were no surveillance cameras in the place where he fell.

Vladimir Nekrasov worked in the oil and gas industry for almost 50 years. He started as a repairman and rose to the position of general director of Lukoil-Western Siberia. He was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree, and the Order of Honour.