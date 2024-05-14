The Russian army has taken control of another settlement in the Kharkiv region, the Russian Ministry of Defenсe reported. According to the department, a unit of the North group of troops managed to advance into the defenсe of the Armed Forces of Ukraine having annihilated manpower and equipment in several settlements in the region.
As a result of the actions of the North (Sever) group of troops, the Russian military took control of the village of Bugrovatka in the Kharkiv region. Fighters of the Russian Armed Forces repelled a counterattack by the assault group of the 120th Terrestrial Defence Brigade in the area of the village of Staritsa in the Kharkiv region.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 135 military personnel, two armoured combat vehicles and seven vehicles. During the counter-battery fight, a Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, one D-20 howitzer, three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts and other weapons were destroyed.
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) earlier said that the situation in the Kharkiv region was getting critical. According to Budanov, Russia's goal is to deplete Ukraine's already weak military reserves.
