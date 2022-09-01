Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death

Ravil Maganov, the head of the Board of Directors of Russia's oil giant Lukoil, died in Moscow.

Ravil Maganov fell from the window on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital on Marshal Timoshenko Street. His body was discovered by medical personnel.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. The police are working on the scene. According to RBC, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a. m…

Ravil Maganov was 67 years old.

Maganov worked at Lukoil since 1993 as vice president. In 2006, he became the first executive vice president of Lukoil. He chaired Lukoil's Board of Directors in 2020.

Ravil Maganov's brother, Nail Maganov, serves as the CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of another oil company, Tatneft.

In May of this year, the former top manager of Lukoil, billionaire Alexander Subbotin, was found dead in the basement of his house near Moscow. According to the official version, Subbotin died as a result of acute heart failure.