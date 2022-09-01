World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death

Society

Ravil Maganov, the head of the Board of Directors of Russia's oil giant Lukoil, died in Moscow.

Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death

Ravil Maganov fell from the window on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital on Marshal Timoshenko Street. His body was discovered by medical personnel.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. The police are working on the scene. According to RBC, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a. m…

Ravil Maganov was 67 years old.

Maganov worked at Lukoil since 1993 as vice president. In 2006, he became the first executive vice president of Lukoil. He chaired Lukoil's Board of Directors in 2020.

Ravil Maganov's brother, Nail Maganov, serves as the CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of another oil company, Tatneft.

In May of this year, the former top manager of Lukoil, billionaire Alexander Subbotin, was found dead in the basement of his house near Moscow. According to the official version, Subbotin died as a result of acute heart failure.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea

Russia will have to show a stringent response to Turkey for its plans to take Crimea

Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
Society
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92
Politics
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies
Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
World
EU freezes visa facilitation agreement with Russia
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Hotspots and Incidents
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Last materials
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
EU freezes visa facilitation agreement with Russia
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92
Ukrainian expert urges to prepare for war on the territory of Russia and Belarus
Kyiv will arrange provocation to stop IAEA delegation from entering Zaporizhzhia NPP
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy