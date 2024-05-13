World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Kazakhstan's ex-Minister of National Economy sentenced for being his wife for ten hours

in Kazakhstan, former minister changes country's laws after beating wife for 10 hours

Society

Kazakhstan's ex-Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev, who was accused of killing his common-law wife Saltanat Nukenova, was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The court agreed with the verdict of the jury, who found that his actions were a deliberate torture of the woman.

in Kazakhstan, former minister changes country's laws after beating wife for 10 hours
Photo: flickr.com by Харшлайт is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

A video of Saltanat being abused, which the ex-official filmed on his phone, but forgot to delete it, became a key evidence in the trial.

Bishimbayev's relative, Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, owner of BAU restaurant where the crime occurred, was sentenced to four years in prison.

The case against the former official received an extensive coverage both inside and outside Kazakhstan. The authorities of Kazakhstan were forced to toughen penalties for domestic violence and criminalised beatings against the background of Kuandyk Bishimbayev's trial.

Bishimbayev was beating his wife for 10 hours

Bishimbayev was detained on November 9, 2023. The day before, after a quarrel, the ex-minister beat his wife, after which she lost consciousness and never came to her senses again. During the trial, prosecutor Aizhan Aimaganova noted that the accused committed the crime with particular cruelty as he was beating Nukenova for many hours until the morning.

"The murder of Saltanat was carried out with particular cruelty. Bishimbayev showed sadism. He was torturing the woman for more than ten hours and mocking her, inflicting numerous bodily injuries and morally humiliating the person," prosecutor Aizhan Aimaganova said.

Three different individuals called an ambulance for the woman repeatedly. Bishimbayev called for help several hours after his wife stopped breathing. While Saltanat was laying beaten and unconscious in the VIP booth of BAU restaurant, her husband was dining with his brother and another woman in the same room.

After committing the crime, Bishimbayev tried to destroy the evidence. At his request, the owner of BAU restaurant dismissed the staff and deleted recordings from surveillance cameras. The ex-minister also asked a relative to take his wife's phone to his home, since he knew that her brother Aitbek Amangeldy was tracking her geolocation.

Baizhanov found that Nukenova was not breathing only a few hours after she died. Forensic expert Takhir Halimnazarov said that ER doctors could not have helped the woman.

During the trial, the former minister also said that Nukenova left him several times, but always returned. Bishimbayev also said that she never asked him to stop the beatings.

"If there had been torture, she would have noted it herself in her correspondence with me. She never complained, she never said: "Please stop torturing me or beating me," Kuandyk Bishimbayev, ex-Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan said during the trial.

Kazakhstan criminalises domestic violence laws

After Bishimbayev's case received public attention in Kazakhstan and beyond, the authorities of the republic decided to tighten penalties for domestic violence. A few days after the incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic reported a multiple increase in the number of arrests for domestic violence in the country.

In April 2024, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law criminalising domestic violence. According to amendments to the legislation, articles on beatings and intentional infliction of minor bodily harm will be transferred to the Criminal Code. Kazakhstan also plans to create family support centres to help victims of violence. The new law also introduces a life sentence for sexual assault of minors and criminalises molestation of persons under 16 years of age.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Popular
Russian military detect area from where Ukraine launched Tochka-U missile at Belgorod

According to security forces, the missile was launched from the area of ​​Kazachey Lopani in the southwest — a small village two kilometers from the border with Russia

Ukraine launches Tochka-U missile at Belgorod from Kharkiv area
Fragments of Tochka-U missile crash down on apartment building in Belgorod
Apartment building in Belgorod partially collapses in Ukraine missile attack
Concrete slab collapses on rescuers as they clear rubble in Belgorod
Belgorod apartment building collapse: Death toll climbing fast
Putin cracks down on Defence Ministry after bribery scandal with Shoigu's deputy Andrey Mihayloff America Needs a New Dictator Mark S. McGrew China will never become Russia's enemy Lyuba Lulko
Putin sacks Shoigu, gets economist Belousov to rule Russia's defence spending
Ukraine finds new Russian Defence Minister news 'bad news' for Kyiv
Andrei Belousov's appointment as new Defence Minister heralds major audit and reshuffle
Andrei Belousov's appointment as new Defence Minister heralds major audit and reshuffle
Last materials
Ukraine on new Russian Defence Minister news: 'Looks tragic for Kyiv'
Putin cracks down on Defence Ministry after bribery scandal with Shoigu's deputy
Putin proposes new Defence Minister amid notorious arrest of Shoigu's deputy
Death toll in Belgorod apartment building collapse climbs to 7 and counting
Ukraine launches Tochka-U missile at Belgorod from Kharkiv area
Belgorod attack: Roof of partially destroyed building collapses on rescuers
Fragments of Tochka-U missile crash down on apartment building in Belgorod
Bus with 20 passengers falls from bridge into river in St. Petersburg
America Needs a New Dictator
Short film about Leonardo DiCaprio being shot in Russia's Altai
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X