Chechen President Kadyrov shows video of his son beating young man for burning Koran

Society

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov showed a video of his son Adam Kadyrov beating Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested on charges of arson of the Koran.

The video shows Ramzan Kadyrov's son Adam kicking Zhuravel at least three times then knocking him down on the floor and beating him again.

"He beat him and he did the right thing. Moreover, I believe that anyone who encroaches on any Holy Scripture and all the more demonstratively burns it, thereby offending tens of millions of citizens of our great country, must incur severe punishment,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in an effort to "truthfully and honestly” dot all the i's to the debate of whether his son beat Nikita Zhuravel or not.

The head of Chechnya also mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin. He recalled that the Russian law protects the Holy Scriptures and religious values of citizens. According to Kadyrov, anyone desecrating the holy are "provocateurs and scum who don't want everyone in Russia to live side by side in peace and understanding.”

"Such provocateurs and traitors are a sore tumor on the body that needs to be cauterised," Kadyrov said.

"Without exaggeration, yes, I am proud of Adam's action. He was always distinguished by the desire to grow not among his peers, but among older people. Because of that he has been developing adult ideals of honour, dignity and defence of his religion. I respect his choice," Ramzan Kadyrov continued.

The video of 19-year-old Nikita Zhuravel burning the Koran at the Cathedral Mosque in Volgograd appeared on social media on May 19. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under Article 148 ("Public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed to insult religious feelings of believers”).

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
