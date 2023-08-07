World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lighting kills woman as she was hiding from rain under tree

Society

In the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, a woman was killed as a result of a lightning strike when she was hiding under a tree during a rainfall, the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Photo: https://oir.mobi/

According to Colonel Valery Gorelykh, the woman, born in 1993, came from Moscow to visit her relatives. On August 5, the woman and her sister were taking a walk along a "health path” in a park outside the city.

When a thunderstorm broke out, the sisters hid under a tree. The 30-year-old woman was killed instantly when a lightning struck the tree. Her sister, born in 1975, lost consciousness.

The body of the deceased woman was sent for a forensic examination.

"There are no obvious signs of criminal death on the body of the victim,” Alexander Shulga, a spokesman for the regional department of the Investigative Committee said.

In mid-July, a woman was killed in a lightning strike in Southern Russia. The woman was on a hiking trip through the mountainous terrain of the Ergaki Natural Park.

The woman was in a group of 14 tourists. Four of them started climbing Mount Zvezdny Peak on July 16. Two men were also injured in the lightning strike — they suffered leg injuries.

