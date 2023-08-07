In the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, a woman was killed as a result of a lightning strike when she was hiding under a tree during a rainfall, the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
According to Colonel Valery Gorelykh, the woman, born in 1993, came from Moscow to visit her relatives. On August 5, the woman and her sister were taking a walk along a "health path” in a park outside the city.
When a thunderstorm broke out, the sisters hid under a tree. The 30-year-old woman was killed instantly when a lightning struck the tree. Her sister, born in 1975, lost consciousness.
The body of the deceased woman was sent for a forensic examination.
"There are no obvious signs of criminal death on the body of the victim,” Alexander Shulga, a spokesman for the regional department of the Investigative Committee said.
In mid-July, a woman was killed in a lightning strike in Southern Russia. The woman was on a hiking trip through the mountainous terrain of the Ergaki Natural Park.
The woman was in a group of 14 tourists. Four of them started climbing Mount Zvezdny Peak on July 16. Two men were also injured in the lightning strike — they suffered leg injuries.
