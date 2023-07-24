Myriads of moths invade Russian town

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows motorist driving through myriads of mayflies

0:47
Society

Myriads of moths attacked the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region of Russia. The video of the moth invasion appeared on the city's VK public community page

The video was taken on July 23, near the Karakum bridge. One can clearly see how hard it is for motorists to drive through the swarming insects. 

The mass emergence of mayflies happens every two to four years, entomologists say. High humidity may trigger a sharp increase in their population. It is worthy of note that such insects live for just a few hours. However, they may leave roads slippery and taint the air with a stench of decay.

