Common fruit prevents hair loss and reduces dandruff

An orange mask may help stop hair loss and get rid of dandruff, Russian cosmetologist Olga Sadovskaya said, the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper said.

This mask is a beauty secret of Indian women, the specialist said.

To prepare the mask:

wash an orange,

peel it and dry the skin in a dark place,

grind the dry orange skin it in a suitable appliance (a clean coffee grinder will do) to a powder,

mix the orange peel powder with water in a 1:1 ratio,

apply the paste to clean, damp hair,

rinse hair in water in 30 minutes, do not use shampoo.

The orange mask gives a positive effect as it contains apigenin — a natural antioxidant that possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties. Apigenin produces a positive effect on blood circulation, affects the activity of testosterone and baldness hormones, the specialist said, adding that the ingredient is frequently used in the manufacture of expensive French cosmetic products.