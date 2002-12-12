Russia's new bomber aircraft PAK DA will be protected from all types of weapons

The prospective long-range aviation complex known for the Russian initials as PAK DA, which is being developed by Tupolev Design Bureau, will have a state-of-the-art defense complex that will protect the aircraft from all types of weapons, a source at the military-industrial complex told TASS.

According to the source, special emphasis in the design of the new bomber aircraft was made on the protection of the aircraft from enemy air and missile defenses with the help of electronic warfare.

"A completely new airborne defense system is being developed for the PAK DA that will protect it from all types of weapons, including radar and optical ones," he said.

According to the source, the prospective bomber aircraft will carry only inboard weapons, including long-range missiles.

"This will allow the aircraft not to enter enemy's air defense zone, strike designated targets either from oceans or from the territory of another state," the source said, adding that the bureau was currently making a prototype of the PAK DA aircraft.

Russia's new long-range aviation complex is designed on the bases of the "flying wing" concept and stealth technology. The aircraft will be capable of carrying existing and future strategic cruise missiles, high-precision bombs, hypersonic weapons and state-of-the-art communications and electronic warfare. To crown it all, the PAK DA will have a subsonic flight speed.