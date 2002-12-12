EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia's new bomber aircraft PAK DA will be protected from all types of weapons

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The prospective long-range aviation complex known for the Russian initials as PAK DA, which is being developed by Tupolev Design Bureau, will have a state-of-the-art defense complex that will protect the aircraft from all types of weapons, a source at the military-industrial complex told TASS.

Russia's new bomber aircraft PAK DA will be protected from all types of weapons

According to the source, special emphasis in the design of the new bomber aircraft was made on the protection of the aircraft from enemy air and missile defenses with the help of electronic warfare. 

"A completely new airborne defense system is being developed for the PAK DA that will protect it from all types of weapons, including radar and optical ones," he said.

According to the source, the prospective bomber aircraft will carry only inboard weapons, including long-range missiles. 

"This will allow the aircraft not to enter enemy's air defense zone, strike designated targets either from oceans or from the territory of another state," the source said, adding that the bureau was currently making a prototype of the PAK DA aircraft. 

Russia's new long-range aviation complex is designed on the bases of the "flying wing" concept and stealth technology. The aircraft will be capable of carrying existing and future strategic cruise missiles, high-precision bombs, hypersonic weapons and state-of-the-art communications and electronic warfare. To crown it all, the PAK DA will have a subsonic flight speed.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Volleyball player beaten up in Moscow in street brawl
Russia gets ready to cede Syria to Saudi Arabia
Who let SARS-CoV-2 out of the bag?
Russian journalists see bad omen in Joe Biden cicada attack
UEFA orders Ukraine to remove fascist slogan from football uniforms
Alexei Navalny's organizations outlawed and banned as extremist
Poland comes into tough confrontation with Germany over electricity
Putin's goddaughter ridicules former TATU singer in interview
Three Russian soldiers reportedly hurt in mine explosion in Syria
Kim Jong-un shows dramatic weight loss
Popular
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia gets ready to cede Syria to Saudi Arabia

Arab countries are close to recognizing Bashar al-Assad's legitimacyю They will invest heavily in the reconstruction of Syria, and Russia will be left with nothing, as always

Russia gets ready to cede Syria to Saudi Arabia
UEFA orders Ukraine to remove fascist slogan from football uniforms
Soccer
UEFA orders Ukraine to remove fascist slogan from football uniforms
Asia
Who let SARS-CoV-2 out of the bag?
Americas
Russian journalists see bad omen in Joe Biden cicada attack
Lyuba Lulko No one wants to please and obey the US of A anymore Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm Who let SARS-CoV-2 out of the bag? Alexander Shtorm Anton Kulikov Putin's goddaughter ridicules former TATU singer in interview Anton Kulikov
Politics
Alexei Navalny's organizations outlawed and banned as extremist
Volleyball player beaten up in Moscow in street brawl
Crimes
Volleyball player beaten up in Moscow in street brawl
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy