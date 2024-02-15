World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
State testing of Stretta laser system to start this spring

Russia to test Stretta laser system in April

Science

State testing of the Stretta laser range system may begin in April, a source in the Russian military-industrial complex told TASS.

Russia to test Stretta laser system in April
Photo: alaniamil.org

"State tests of the Stretta system are to begin on April 1 of this year. They will last for about three months,” the source told the agency.

There is no official confirmation to this information, though.

In April last year, a source in the Russian military-industrial complex said that state tests of the Stretta could begin in summer. The system is designed to create virtual reality to simulate combat conditions.

In 2019, it became known that the Russian Ministry of Defence signed a contract providing for research and development works of the Stretta system, which will ensure the simultaneous training of two brigades using laser shooting simulators at a specialised training ground. The tender for the Stretta design and development project was evaluated at 756 million rubles.

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia silent on alleged attack on Ceasar Kunikov large landing ship

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov redirected the question about the warship to the Russian Defence Ministry

Kremlin refuses to comment reports about surface drone attack on Russian warship
Putin: Scholz and Macron wanted Russian troops away from Kyiv. Germany says otherwise
Germany has its own version about request to Putin to pull troops away from Kyiv
China at UN: The West should stop flaming up wars immediately
Igor Dodon: It is only Russia that can help resolve Moldova’s problems
Lebanon and Hezbollah: One common goal, different approaches Daria Aslamova Ukraine will not receive Mirage 2000D from France. Macron refuses to come to Kyiv Lyuba Lulko NATO Article 5 — Fiction & Fantasy Scenarios Guy Somerset
Soviet and Russian historian dies leaving paintings worth $2 billion to Putin
Rumours about Russian nuclear weapons in space part of Washington's tricks
Ukraine uses American GLSDB aerial bombs for the first time
Ukraine uses American GLSDB aerial bombs for the first time
Last materials
Russian admiral likely to be dismissed from his post of Black Sea Fleet commander
Russia to test Stretta laser system in April
Tucker Carlson plus Moscow equals one love
Lebanon and Hezbollah: One common goal, different approaches
Ukraine's missile attack on Belgorod: Death toll climbs to nine
Ukraine launches 14 RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets at Russia's Belgorod
Ukraine uses US GLSDB hybrid ammunition for the first time
Kremlin responds to rumours about Russian nuclear weapons in space
Putin: Scholz and Macron wanted Russian troops away from Kyiv. Germany says otherwise
Nina Moleva's collection of paintings evaluated at $2 billion
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X