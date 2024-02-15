State testing of Stretta laser system to start this spring

Russia to test Stretta laser system in April

State testing of the Stretta laser range system may begin in April, a source in the Russian military-industrial complex told TASS.

Photo: alaniamil.org

"State tests of the Stretta system are to begin on April 1 of this year. They will last for about three months,” the source told the agency.

There is no official confirmation to this information, though.

In April last year, a source in the Russian military-industrial complex said that state tests of the Stretta could begin in summer. The system is designed to create virtual reality to simulate combat conditions.

In 2019, it became known that the Russian Ministry of Defence signed a contract providing for research and development works of the Stretta system, which will ensure the simultaneous training of two brigades using laser shooting simulators at a specialised training ground. The tender for the Stretta design and development project was evaluated at 756 million rubles.